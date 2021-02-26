Pacific Rim: The Black Releases New Netflix Trailer

✖

Pacific Rim: The Black has released a new, and presumably final trailer ahead of its big premiere on Netflix. Pacific Rim's film franchise might currently be at a standstill for now if recent updates are to be believed, but at least it's not marking an end for the franchise overall. Because of Pacific Rim's outlandish central premise, it actually makes for the perfect franchise to expand through other adaptations such as with this new anime effort coming to Netflix. It's not quite clear just yet as to how Pacific Rim: The Black will be shaking things up, but we'll know quite soon!

With Pacific Rim: The Black's release on Netflix drawing closer to its March premiere, Netflix has released one more good look at the upcoming anime with an intense new trailer. This newest trailer is our best look yet at the human side of the conflict, and teases more of the complicated stories coming with the new iteration of the franchise. You can check it out from Netflix's official Twitter account below:

The only way home, is through The Black. Pacific Rim: The Black is coming to Netflix on March 4. pic.twitter.com/5RUgEaQqe7 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 26, 2021

Pacific Rim: The Black will be releasing on Netflix worldwide on March 4th. The series will be running for seven episodes at 30 minutes each. Co-created by Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution), Pacific Rim: The Black is produced by Legendary Television for production studio Polygon Pictures (the studio behind the Godzilla anime film trilogy, Levius, and Ajin: Demi-Human). Netflix officially describes the series as such:

"There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving."

Will you be checking out this new Pacific Rim anime series when it hits Netflix? What are you hoping to see from this new entry in the franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!