Pacific Rim: The Black Recruits Fans with New Netflix Promo

Pacific Rim: The Black is recruiting fans to the upcoming Netflix anime series with a new promo! Legendary's original Pacific Rim film franchise might have been put on ice for now (at least according to original producer Guillermo Del Toro), but those who loved the world of robots battling kaiju in this universe will get the chance to see it continue with a brand new entry soon enough. But rather than a brand new feature film, the franchise will instead be branching out into a new spin-off anime series made exclusively for Netflix. It won't be too much longer before fans can check it out themselves.

With Pacific Rim: The Black releasing on Netflix next month, Netflix released a new promo that imagines viewers inside of this world as they are recruited to pilot the Jaeger mechs in the series. With this introductory video, the series is gearing fans up for the kind of action they had fallen in love with in the original films. Check it out below:

Attention prospective Jaeger pilots, this introductory video will prepare you for the dangers awaiting in Pacific Rim: The Black. pic.twitter.com/FVgkFen2CG — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 15, 2021

Pacific Rim: The Black will be releasing on Netflix worldwide on March 4th. The series will be running for seven episodes at 30 minutes each. Co-created by Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (X-Men: Evolution), Pacific Rim: The Black is produced by Legendary Television for production studio Polygon Pictures (the studio behind the Godzilla anime film trilogy, Levius, and Ajin: Demi-Human). Netflix officially describes the series as such:

"There was a time when Kaiju rose from the Pacific Rim only to encounter gigantic robots, Jaegers, built to fight them back. That time has passed. Now, Australia has been overrun by Kaiju, forcing the evacuation of an entire continent. Left behind, teenage siblings Taylor and Hayley embark on a desperate search for their missing parents, teaching themselves to pilot a battered, long-abandoned Jaeger to help in their quest and give them even the slightest hope of surviving."

