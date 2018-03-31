Everything You Need To Know Before ‘Persona 5’s Anime Starts

The next season of anime is a particularly packed one as many big series are returning, continuing, and some are even making their anime adaptation debuts. One such series headlining the Spring 2018 season is Persona 5 the Animation.

Much like the other games in the series, Persona 5 is receiving a much anticipated anime adaptation recounting events across the game’s 60 to 70 hour story. That can seem like a lot considering everything else coming this next season, so we here at Comicbook.com are here to help make the transition into the next season of anime easier.

Now all you will have to do to be ready to watch Persona 5 the Animation in April is read this handy guide and catch up on all the updates you might have missed.

So when you are ready, read on for everything you need to know before Persona 5 the Animation begins in April.

What Is ‘Persona 5’?

Published by Atlus, the Persona series is a widely popular one in Japan and in other regions. A spin-off video game series off of Atlus’ also successful Shin Megami Tensei RPG franchise, Persona 5 is the fifth main entry in the series that’s also full of many anime, video game, and other project spin-offs.

Available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, this series usually follows a story set in Tokyo and follows teenagers as the protagonist (which players can name themselves) transfers to a new school. These same teens then awaken a Persona, an otherworldly being that’s both a reflection of their inner self and a boost that enhances their strength and gives them strange abilities.

With these new powers, the teens usually take on the world head on and learn more about themselves, their supernatural world, and the challenges of adulthood as players explore dungeons and defeat shadow monsters.

What Will The Series Be About?

Like other entries in the series, Persona 5 takes the base format of teens fighting supernatural enemies and puts in through its own filter. The anime adaptation of its story will very much follow the same format as well.

Aniplex of America have previously announced that they have acquired the rights to Persona 5 the Animation and describe the series as such:

“Ren Amamiya is about to enter his second year after transferring to Shujin Academy in Tokyo. Following a particular incident, his Persona awakens, and together with his friends they form the “Phantom Thieves of Hearts” to reform hearts of corrupt adults by stealing the source of their distorted desires.

Meanwhile, bizarre and inexplicable crimes have been popping up one after another…Living an ordinary high school life in Tokyo during the day, the group maneuvers the metropolitan city as Phantom Thieves after hours. Let the curtain rise for this grand, picaresque story!”

When Does It Premiere?

Persona 5 the Animation is set to premiere April 7 in Japan. Although the series has not been confirmed for a release outside of Japan other than Aniplex of America acquiring the license (and therefore has not confirmed if the series will be simulcast or simuldub much like most of the Spring 2018 releases).

But there is hope that the series will be available on a streaming service alongside its release in Japan as the previous anime effort, Persona 5 the Animation – The Day Breakers -, is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll for those who are interested in seeking it out.

How Many Episodes Will There Be?

Confirmed through the slated home video release, the retail listings for the Blu-ray and DVD releases of Persona 5 the Animation will consist of 12 volumes. Although the final number of episodes is not confirmed, the first volume of the home video release will be packed with two episodes.

Assuming that the other 11 volumes in the line come with two episodes each as well, it is safe to assume that the entire series will run for two cour, or two sets of 12 episodes (where most seasonal anime releases only arrive with a single 12). This should be good news for fans as it will give the anime series plenty of room to work through the original game’s over 70 hours of potential, adaptable content.

Do I Need To Play The Game?

But do you need to play the original game release yourself? Technically no. The anime will feature much of the original source’s character design, voice cast, and staff but some fans feel that the story presented in the anime can feel truncated. It’s natural for a series to skip over a few smaller character moments, but the anime will most likely deliver the same fulfilling experience.

But the original video game release is out there if you want some supplemental material for the character developments made in the anime as they will most likely include Confidant relationships (people you hang out with in the game to strengthen your Persona) not seen in the anime adaptation.

But if you want a way to experience Persona 5‘s story without a huge investment, then playing the original title is not too necessary.

Are There Any Trailers?

In anticipation of the series’ Spring 2018 release, Persona 5 the Animation has released quite a few trailer. The first (which you can find here) introduces much of the world and its conflicts, and the second (which you can find here) reveals how stylish main character Ren and the rest of the Phantom Troupe gang are going to be throughout the series.

In an unprecedented move, however, the series has officially released a clip featuring the opening six minutes of the series’ premiere episode (which you can find here). The clip should be notable for fans of the original game as the opening six minutes very much reflect the opening cutscene of the original title where Ren runs through a shiny casino.

Where Can I Watch?

Now that you know everything you need to going in, where can you watch? Aniplex of America has announced that Persona 5 the Animation will be simulcast and available to stream on both Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Persona 5 the Animation will be directed by Masashi Ishiyama (From the New World), and the game’s original producer Katsura Hashino created for the original concept. Shinichi Inotsume (Hayate the Combat Butler) will handle the scripts for the series, and Shoji Meguro, who composed the music for the original game, is returning to compose the music for the series.

The full voice cast includes Jun Fukuyama as the main character Ren Amamiya, Mamoru Miyano as Ryuji Sakamoto, Ikue Otani as Morgana, Nana Mizuki as Anne Takamaki, Tomokazu Sugita as Yusuke Kitagawa, Rina Satou as Makoto Niijima, Aoi Yūki as Futaba Sakura, Haruka Tomatsu as Haru Okumura, and Sōichiro Hoshi as Goro Akechi.

Now you’re ready to watch Persona 5 the Animation! Are you hyped for it too? Let us know in the comments!