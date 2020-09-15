Pokemon Fans Agree the Anime's Alola Episode Is the Best Yet
Ash Ketchum had a reunion that fans have been waiting to see since the latest season of Pokemon Journeys began as he revisited both the region of Alola that gave him his first big championship win, as well as the friends he made while there both pocket monster and human alike, and fans are thinking it's one of the season's best installments! With Ash returning to his "roots" and the location where he won his big championship, a good number of fans are lending their support for this being one of the best episodes of the season so far!
We are going home lads, WE ARE FUCKING GOING HOME AND THE ALOLAN FAMILY WILL BE REUNITED pic.twitter.com/8n0lNpDcEz— 💖✨Mads¹ᵈ loves Alola ✨💖 (@SnowfallSinnoh) September 13, 2020
What did you think of the big Alola reunion? Would you like to see Ash return to the region in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon!
The Sweetest Thing
Ash reuniting with his Alola family is one of the sweetest things to ever grace the anime. #anipoke pic.twitter.com/guqm0kMi0t— Isaiah (@chargerupgaming) September 13, 2020
So Beautiful
This was so beautiful... the Alolan family back together again! If you didn’t cry watching this then you can’t possibly be human 😭❤️ #anipoke pic.twitter.com/kzo7ylzt0U— Anipoke Hub 🏆🔥 (@AnipokeHub) September 14, 2020
Wholesome Embodiment
The embodiment of wholesome #anipoke pic.twitter.com/x0mN6oUyG4— Blade 🍃 (@LeafBladeX_YT) September 14, 2020
Good Pokemon Energy
Same energy. I have no doubt in my mind that these two would be some of our most favorite friendships in the anime if only we got to see more of it. #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/Vlxo9oGDUi— Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) September 14, 2020
Unbelievable
the way I still cannot believe this actually happened 🥺💛— e̶y̶e̶s̶— (ヒカリ) #NationalAshKetchumDay 🏝 (@ilapaperx) September 14, 2020
LILLIE BABY...WE’RE GONNA WAIT !!! 😭#アニポケ #anipoke pic.twitter.com/NpYFAMWumL
One For The Record Books
JN37 was an amazing episode! It was heartwarming to see Ash reunite with his Alola classmates, his Alolan family, and his Alolan Pokemon. I really liked the character development for Goh in this episode along with his speech to Kiawe about not being Ash's riv-#Anipoke #アニポケ pic.twitter.com/OP56BnW0dR— 🌟Moon(月)🌙/PPT2 HYPE!!!/#NationalAshKetchumDay/ (@Moonbyum1) September 14, 2020
Is Alola Now Ash's Favorite To Boot?
It’s crazy how much Ash has fallen in love with the Alola region! ❤️ #anipoke pic.twitter.com/CYiLyf7KRs— Anipoke Hub 🏆🔥 (@AnipokeHub) September 13, 2020