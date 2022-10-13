Pokemon Has Yet Another $500 Plush Up for Pre-Order

Pokemon has been around for decades now, and if there is one thing its executives know, it is how to turn a dollar. The franchise is one of the most profitable in the world, after all. From license deals to merch collaborations, Pokemon has done it all. And now, it seems The Pokemon Company has another massive $500 USD plush up for pre-order.

If you head over to the website right now, you will see Pokemon is preparing to release another massive plush for collectors. This time, the IP is about to give Altaria a plushie that's nearly 40-inches big, and it will cost a pretty penny. At $500 USD, the plush is priced more like furniture at this point, and it is big enough for kids to snuggle in if they'd like.

Gotta' Collect All the Jumbo Plushes

Of course, this is far from the first massive plush Pokemon has created. Altaria is just the latest monster to join the list as everyone from Lapras to Lucario and even Piplup has been given a cuddly makeover. And despite their huge price tags, a few of these jumbo plushes have sold out already.

As you can see here, Mareep's life-size plush has sold out, and the same goes for Furret and Gigantamax Meowth. Even Gigantamax Pikachu is out of stock, but there are other big plushes still on sale if you have the cash. Slowpoke, Arcanine, Lucario, and Spheal are all available right now. So if you want to take your Pokemon collection to the next level, these pieces will do the trick.

