Pokemon to Release 6-Foot Garchomp Plush

Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and it has plenty of merchandise to its name. Over the last 20+ years, The Pokemon Company has put out plenty of goodies for fans, and its plush game has come far in recent years. And now, it seems Pokemon is about to release a 6-foot tall plush of Garchomp for diehard collectors.

The news went live overseas as Premium Bandai Japan gave fans a look at the plush. The Garchomp plushie will be sold exclusively in Japan for the time being, and it is worth a pretty penny. The piece will cost at least $400 USD before shipping and taxes. And if you order one of these plushes, it should be at your door in February 2023.

Need a BIG buddy? This amazing Garchomp Pokémon plushie is HUGE! It measures almost 6 feet long and and is around $400 at the current exchange rate. Will be sold through Premium Bandai Japan, with orders starting soon. Shipping February 2023😱 pic.twitter.com/10QmeXjO1y — PokéJungle: Gen IX (@pokejungle) October 12, 2022

As you can imagine, this plush is already in-demand, and Pokemon fans are willing to pay a premium to cuddle Garchomp. After all, this plushie is infinitely more comfortable compared to the real thing in-game. The monster is based on real-world sharks, after all, and they aren't known for having the softest skin.

Of course, Pokemon fans know Garchomp pretty well, and the anime has focused on the monster time and again. After all, Cynthia has their own Garchomp, and Professor Sycamore has one of their own. As for gamers, Pokemon introduced the monster back in Generation IV, and they have stuck around ever since. And now, Pokemon is bringing Garchomp to life with one of its priciest plushes to date.

What do you think of this wild new Pokemon plush? Do you want to get your hands on this collectible now...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.