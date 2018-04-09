Yes, ‘Pokemon’s Anime Is 21-Years-Old Now

Are you ready to feel just a bit older? Well, if you have been a fan of Pokemon since the beginning, you are in for a big reality check. Earlier this month, countless fans overlooked one very important milestone when April Fools’ Day took over the web, and the Pokemon fandom is sending a reminder out to everyone in case they missed the memo.

Yes, the original Pokemon anime just turned 21, and fans are feeling really, really old.

On April 1, Pokemon turned the big 2-1 as its very first anime episode debuted on that day back in 1997. TV Tokyo premiered the ambitious anime project more than twenty years ago before it made its US debut in September 1998. The first season of Pokemon lasted for two years as Ash Ketch began his journey in the Indigo League, and his debut changed the anime game for good.

The first season of Pokemon follows Ash as the 10-year-old boy sets out to become the world’s greatest Pokemon trainer. After selecting his first Pokemon from the Kanto region, Ash gets off to a rough start with Pikachu, but the pair eventually become best buds. Pokemon: Indigo League tracks Ash as he and Pikachu meet Misty at the Cerulean City Gym before inviting her to travel with him. Brook from the Pewter City Gym joins the trio soon after, and the gang goes on all sorts of adventures while Team Rocket and Gary Oak try to cramp Ash’s style.

In the last 21 years, this first Pokemon outing has become a fan-favorite with audiences worldwide. The anime was a massive hit in Japan and continued to thrive once it hit the US. Since the series debuted, six full-on Pokemon shows have debuted and accumulated over 20 total seasons.

As you can see below, fans have a lot to say about the anime’s milestone anniversary, and many fans are saying the debut season should get a drink on them now that its 21-years-old. This year, The Pokemon Company plans to celebrate the big milestone with new episodes of its on-going anime season and a new movie to boot. So, it seems like fans will have plenty of opportunities to cheer on Ash in 2018 as he continues his (insanely long) journey to become a Pokemon Master.

Did you watch the original Pokemon series when it debuted? What has been your favorite era? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!