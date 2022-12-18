Pokemon Reunites Ash and Butterfree After 25 Years: Watch

Pokemon is back in the headlines right now, and we have Ash Ketchum to thank for the spotlight. If you did not hear by now, the anime icon is getting ready to part ways with the anime. Pokemon Journeys has come to an end, and after a special series, Ash will retire from the anime to make way for two new heroes. Of course, this means Ash's farewell tour is going to be an emotional one, and Pokemon already proved as much by saying hello to "Bye Bye Butterfree" after all these years.

Yes, that is right. Ash Ketchum just met up with his Butterfree. The moment brought Pokemon Journeys to an emotional end as our hero met up with his closest friends of both past and present. So if you are ready to shed some tears, you can check out the moment below.

Never thought we'd see the day but Ash finally reunited with his Butterfree and it was just so precious! 🤧#Anipoke pic.twitter.com/p0Rt6nOxGh — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) December 16, 2022

Hi Hi Butterfree

The whole thing went down in the last moments of Pokemon Journeys' finale, and it was a gorgeous scene. The unexpected reunion follows Ash and Pikachu on a walk at sunset when a familiar figure comes up from the horizon. A close-up shot confirms the figure is Ash's old Butterfree, and they are still wearing their ascot. And of course, they are flying high with Pink Butterfree after all this time.

This adorable reunion definitely prompted tears online, and you can hardly blame fans. If it wasn't bad enough Ash was leaving, this callback did everyone else in. After all, Ash said goodbye to Butterfree back in August 1997, so it has been more than 25 years since we've seen them. Now, Butterfree has come around once more to wish Ash the best as he finishes his Pokemon adventure. And as 2023 gets underway, fans will get their own chance to say goodbye to Ash and Pikachu.

