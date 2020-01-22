Pokemon Brings Ash Back to Johto

Pokemon: The Series has taken the unique approach of having Ash Ketchum travelling to different regions around the world, rather than being primarily in one location for the duration of a season. Now, with Ash and his new friend/travelling companion Go having been told that the legendary Pokemon of Ho-Oh was spotted in the region of Johto. The landscape, which was the region introduced as part of the second generation of Pokemon with Pokemon Silver and Gold, has held a special place in Ash’s heart and it’s clear it’s had a big impact on Go as well.

As just mentioned, Go had one heck of a time in Johto, thanks in part to his catching of three new Pokemon to add to his roster in the forms of Stantler, Misdreavus, and Sentret. Unlike Ash, Go is catching Pokemon far more often and catching three in a single episode definitely have to be something of a new record. With Go still attempting to catch the ancient pocket monster that is Mew, it’s clear that he’s attempting to fill up his roster with enough Pokemon to get himself ready for any potential encounters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ho-Oh has had something of a hilarious history with Ash, as Ketchum has seen the legendary Pokemon numerous times before, but only by himself, causing others to not believe his pleas that the flying fowl is real. This time around, in the most recent episode of the anime, Ash isn’t the one to spot Ho-Oh, but rather, the old man they met in Johto was. With the elderly trainer spotting the legendary bird, Ash and Go didn’t get the chance to spot it, but this didn’t dissuade the two protagonists from committing themselves to their dreams.

Ash swears to continue his quest to becoming the world’s greatest Pokemon trainer, while Go swears to not only catch Mew, but every pocket monster he encounters, a promise he kept this episode by catching three new creatures to add to his roster.

What did you think of the latest episode of Pokemon: The Series? What region do you want to see Ash and Go visit in the future of the anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.