The Internet Reacts to Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon League Victory

The time has finally come. Decades ago, anime fans met a boy named Ash Ketchum who dreamt of being the very best like no one ever was. Pokemon stepped out with an anime which brought the title to new heights, and Ash became a quick favorite to millions of fans. Now, after more than 1,000 episodes, the moment has arrived for Ash to see his long-held dream come true.

After all, it is official. Ash Ketchum of Pallet Town is a Pokemon Champion. In the show’s latest episode, fans saw Ash win the Alolan League, and the Internet is roaring over the long-awaited win.

If you head to Twitter, don’t be surprised if you see a few hashtags going around for Pokemon. After the big episode went live, fans began to trend hashtags like Pokemon League and more to hype up Ash. Audiences from all over watched as Ash took on Gladion in the Alolan League’s deciding match. At first, the whole thing appeared like a standoff, and fans did get worried for Ash before the Kanto region star pulled out a win.

The win prompted hundreds and thousands of fans to hit up social media with their reactions. For the most casual of fans, news of Ash’s win was a quick jolt to the system. It is no secret the hero always wanted to become a Pokemon Champion, and he has come so close to reaching that goal in the past. His near miss in Kalos turned Ash into an even stronger trainer, and his travels in Alola proved as much. Now, Ash stands as the newest Champion to join the franchise, and the slides below prove fans are all sorts of emotional over the awaited win.

For now, celebrations are at hand as Ash enjoys the upsides of success. However, fans are equal parts eager and scared to see where Pokemon takes the hero next. Earlier this month, news broke that a new Pokemon anime will debut next year featuring all of the regions including Galar. Ash’s endgame win has fans concerned the hero may not star in the upcoming series, so here’s to hoping the newly crowned Champion does not get the boot.

