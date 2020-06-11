Pokemon Fans Revisit the Anime's Funniest (and Scariest) Scene Ever

Pokemon has a long history after being around for more than two decades, and its anime carries a good bit of that lore. With more than 1,000 episodes, the Pokemon anime is a feat in and of itself. Of course, there are some moments that fans remember best, and it seems like netizens have finally rediscovered one of the show's funniest (and scariest) scenes to date.

The clip resurfaced on Twitter after the user ChikoritaCheez posted it for all to see. The dubbed video pays a visit to an infamous episode of Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon that follows Team Rocket as they run into a wild Mimikyu.

The scene, which can be seen below, follows the gang as Meowth cowers behind Wobbuffet. Jesse and James are surprised to see their comrade so shaken by the Mimikyu, but they begin to understand after the wild monster starts chattering.

I still love the fact that Pokemon made this joke pic.twitter.com/R08VCKalQM — ChikoritaCheezits (@ChikoritaCheez) June 9, 2020

Mimikyu talks in a low-pitched babble that has Meowth freaking out. When Jesse and James ask what the Pokemon is saying, Meowth breaks the fourth wall by saying he can't translate the message since they are in a family show.

According to Mewoth, the stuff Mimikyu is saying is so scary that it is better left untranslated. This all checks out as the monster is one of the scariest out there. In fact, the lore around Mimikyu is enough to creep out even the most hardcore fans, and you can ask ComicBook's own Christian Hoffer about that if you need proof!

After all, Mimikyu is said to be so scary underneath its Pikachu costume that it can kill people with a single look. The victims are literally scared to death by the Pokemon, so we can only imagine what horror stories the lil' fella is telling Meowth. If Team Rocket knew any better, it would have run before Mimiky began talking, so maybe they will run before they get themselves killed...

What other creepy moments from the Pokemon anime stand out to you...?