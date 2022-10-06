World's Largest Pokemon Collection Is Going to Auction

Pokemon is one of the hottest franchises in the world, and over the last few years, its collectibles have shot up in price. Old-school figures and tradable are worth serious cash to the right buyers. From cards to plushes, retro items can make bank, and now one of the world's largest Pokemon collections is about to hit auction with some priceless collectibles in tow.

According to the BBC, an anonymous collector from Hertfordshire is ready to part with their record-breaking collection of Pokemon goods. Over the last 20 years or so, the woman has amassed a collection of 20,000+ goods. And on October 18th, the collection will be sold as a single lot by the auction house Hansons.

According to the firm, the collection is expected to earn upwards of $300,000 USD. The single lot will contain tons of vintage plushes and unopened trading cards, video games, films, toys, and manga. The original collector says the items come from a variety of regions as well including the United Kingdom, France, Japan, and the United States.

However, the collector admits she is ready to part with the majority of her collection due to "financial reasons". Hansons says the owner will be keeping some items due to their sentimental value, and this includes the Guinness World Record regarding the collection.

"This is a fantastic once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the single largest collection of Pokémon memorabilia that has ever come to the market. It is currently being stored in a secure lock-up," David Wilson-Turn, an executive at Hansons, said in a new statement.

"Pokémon has been soaring in value in the collectors' market for six years. Wealthy young people in their 20s and 30s who got into Pokémon when they were children are buying and prices have spiked. This is a fantastic investment opportunity for a wealthy Pokémon collector or any wise investor."

Do you want to nab any pieces from this record-breaking collection? Or are your shelves full as is? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.