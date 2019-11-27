The Pokemon Anime Gives Yamper Its Time to Shine

With the newest anime season of Pokemon come a brand new set of human characters and pocket monsters for fans to experience. With Ash Ketchum having just won his first Pokemon tournament and planning a trip to travel the world, he looks to pay a visit to a fellow resident of his home town, Koharu. Koharu, of course, was the childhood friend of Ash’s upcoming right hand man Gou, the two having shared a bond in encountering the mythical Pokemon of Mew. Enough about all this though, let’s talk about the true star of the latest episode, Koharu’s number one pocket monster: Yamper!

Twitter User TheSirToasty shared the clip that shows off Yamper’s terrifying rage, as Ash encounters the tiny corgi-sized pocket monster that barks relentlessly to both protect its owner from incoming threats and be cuddled relentlessly by Ketchum himself:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yamper, of course, was popular long before this appearance in the second episode of the latest Pokemon anime series. One of the first new pocket monsters to be introduced in the Nintendo Switch exclusive video game, Pokemon Sword and Shield, fans went crazy for this adorable corgi that acts as one of the biggest electric type creatures of the franchise’s eighth generation. Kicking off the introduction to the Galar Region, Yamper remains one of the biggest new Pokemon that would be trainers are attempting to catch.

The introduction to Yamper came about as Ash and Gou are introduced to Koharu’s father, a famous Pokemon scientist in the same vein as Professor Oak, who has a proposition for the two Pokemon trainers. Based on Yamper’s popularity, we can only hope that Ash eventually gets a corgi of his own at some point to add another electric type to his roster of pocket monsters!

What did you think of the anime introduction of one of Pokemon’s cutest creatures? Have you already caught one in Pokemon: Sword and Shield? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

Pokemon: The Series is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing.

Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer. Voice cast members include Daiki Yamashita as Go, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth.