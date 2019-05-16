Pokemon Fans Are Obsessed With Its Newest Mascot

Pokemon has a slew of top-notch mascots under its control, and fans know few can stand up to Pikachu. The iconic pocket monster has ruled the franchise as its go-to Pokemon for decades now, but it seems Japan is set to challenge that status.

After all, The Pokemon Company did just release a brand-new mascot, and it has brought Geodude to life.

Recently, an announcement from Japan went live which confirmed the debut of a new Pokemon mascot. As you can see below, Geodude has now gotten an official suit from The Pokemon Company, leaving the Rock-type to join ranks with the likes of Pikachu and Eevee.

As it turns out, Geodude was turned into a mascot to honor the Iwate Prefecture of Japan. The Pokemon has become that area’s representative, and the reason as to why is simple. In Japan, Iwate roughly translates to ‘rock hands’ or ‘pebble hands’. Obviously, Geodude is a floating rock with hands in the Pokemon Universe, so it makes sense for the Pokemon to team up with the Iwate Prefecture.

Below, you can see how fans are feeling about the new mascot, and they’ve got some questions to say the least. The choice to bring Geodude to life has confused some, but netizens are mostly intrigued by his costume. After all, mascots do have to walk around in their costumes, and Geodude is meant to float. To gloss over this issue, The Pokemon Company designed the Geodude costume with transparent patterning seen in PNG files, and fans are taking their jokes about the trousers very seriously.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, "The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

