Pokemon’s Next Movie to Release First Trailer Soon

Today, fans of Pokemon were bombarded by some big announcements. The brand had a presentation which revealed a slew of additions coming to Pokemon Sword and Shield. Of course, gamers were thrilled by the news, but that wasn’t all in store for them. After all, the Pokemon anime has a new film on the horizon, and fans will get their first look at it soon.

Recently, a report went live in Japan confirming a teaser drop for a 2020 Pokemon movie. It turns out fans will get a peek at the movie later this week as its first trailer is dropping on Friday.

Yes, you read that right. Pokemon will release the first trailer for its yet-known movie on Friday, January 10. It will be released in Japan during a variety show called Oda Suta. So if you are in the United States, you will need to do some time conversions to figure out when the reveal will drop for you.

Of course, fans are feeling excited about this reveal and what it might bring. Last year, they were teased about the 2020 flick when Pokemon‘s most recent film dropped. It included a brief teaser showing Pokemon in 2D style as they ran through a forest scene.

Hopes are high for this new movie, so fans better cross their fingers real tight. It has been a big 12 months for the Pokemon brand, and it will hopefully continue climbing with this new decade.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, and Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor.

