Pokemon Anime Confirms Hilarious Naruto Easter Egg

Pokemon stands as one of Japan’s most famous exports, and the franchise is enjoying its popularity these days. With two movies under its belt for 2019, the series is on the up as a new video game is on the horizon. And as for the anime?

Well, it just so happens the TV show is letting loose and giving Naruto a very direct shoutout on the small screen.

Recently, Pokemon: Sun & Moon is busying building up its new Alolan League arc, and that means plenty of Pokemon battles are going down. Last week, fans were taken by surprise when a Pikachu-loving trainer made their debut with the pocket monster at hand, but there was something off about the creature.

THE PIKACHU IS ACTUALLY NAMED BORUTO I’M SCREAMINGGGGGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/WdVVdZKVWk — Jay (@VantaJay) July 7, 2019

As it turns out, yes — the Pikachu is meant to be Boruto Uzumaki. You’re welcome, Pokemon fans.

Above, you can see just how Pokemon confirmed the big easter egg. Fans had been gossiping about the likely reference for a week before the confirmation came, and it was all thanks to Pikachu’s hair. As you can tell, the creature’s hair looks the exact same as Boruto’s hair, and Pokemon sealed the deal with its latest episode.

How? Oh, it just decided to name Boruto for good measure.

The trainer Pikarla seems to have turned Boruto’s Pokemon counterpart into her partner, but it seems the Pikachu did not live up to Uzumaki standards. The pocket monster sadly lost his fight after fainting, but the lil’ guy has no need to worry. Naruto still loves him despite the loss, so Pikachu better believe it!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.