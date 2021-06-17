Pokemon to Release Special Pikachu Robot Soon

Pokemon may be taking over the headlines today with its upcoming multiplayer, but not even Unite can totally dominate the news. There is a lot of Pokemon projects underway, and it seems a big one involves a special Pikachu toy. After all, the monster is getting his own robot, and this tech piece will be a must-have for fans around the world.

The announcement went live recently courtesy of The Pokemon Company. It was there Takara Tomy Arts confirmed it was creating a toy robot of Pikachu for fans of all ages to love. According to the product description, this robot will give fans the chance to chat with Pikachu, and it will strike a pose just like Baby Groot.

"When you talk to him, he will turn around and nod. Or when you talk to him using a specific keyword such as "sing" or "dance", Pikachu will respond," the description reads.

As you can see above, a video was released to show off Pikachu's functions, and the high-tech piece is pretty adorable. It seems Pikachu's head will move and wobble as he talks to fans in his cute little voice. As the video continues, fans can watch Pikachu as he reacts to motion and even touches.

And yes, it seems you can order Pikachu to perform certain attacks. He will not actually electrocute you, but Pikachu will sure sound like he wants to. There are dozens of phrases included in this Pikachu toy, and some make the Pokemon sound happy while others come off frustrated. But no matter what happens, Pikachu will also come around to you in the end.

At this point, there is no telling if this toy will come to the United States, but fans have hope. Over in Japan, this Pokemon model will cost $80 USD, and it will hit shelves later this month.

