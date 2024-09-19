Pokemon Is About to Revive Its Cutest Anime Series

For decades now, Pokemon has kept fans entertained across the board. From its first generation of monsters to its latest anime arc, we have seen Pokemon do it all. Its recent resurgence has put characters like Ash Ketchum on the map, and with a new anime series on the air, Pokemon is expanding its horizons. Still, plenty of fans have love for Pokemon's previous series, and one of its cutest shows is making a comeback.

Oh yeah, that is right. Poketoon is making its comeback. Back in June 2020, The Pokemon Company brought the animated series to life, and simple shorts were nothing short of adorable. Now, Poketoon has returned after a three-year hiatus, and its comeback episode puts all eyes on Pawmi.

What Is Poketoon?

If you are not familiar with Poketoon, the animated series made its debut in June 2020 in Japan, and it was brought to the United States a couple of years later. Produced by The Pokemon Company, Poketoon: The Pokemon Cartoon Animation made a name for itself with its unique visuals. The anthology focused on slice-of-life stories, and its different directors brought new styles of animation to the anime. Following its eight-episode run, Poketoon has kept quiet, but that is now changing.

Over in Japan, Poketoon season two is on the move, and its first episode can be watched above. A full eight-episode order has been given for the anime's comeback. Over the next two months, Poketoon will bring new episodes to light. So if you want more slice-of-life Pokemon adventures, you are in luck!

What Is Next For the Pokemon Anime?

With this new season of Poketoon in hand, all eyes are on Pokemon and its future. As far as the anime is concerned, Pokemon Horizons: The Series is at the steering wheel. Ash Ketchum and Pikachu parted with the anime over a year ago, leaving new trainers Liko and Roy to lead the Pokemon anime. Over in Japan, the show is gearing up for a new story with the Rayquaza Rising arc. You can find select episodes of Pokemon Horizons: The Series on Netflix now, and a new bundle of dubbed episodes will drop in late November.

What do you think about Pokemon update? Are you going to check out this latest run of Poketoon? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.