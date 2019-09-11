If The Pokemon Anime is Rebooted, Fans Want More Scenes Like This

With a new anime series for the wildly popular pocket monster franchise debuting this year, fans are clamoring together to learn more details about the series itself. Will it be a reboot for the franchise’s story? Will Ash Ketchum be the lead? Whatever the story points may be, fans are beginning to share their thoughts on action beats and storylines from the series’ past that they’d like to include in a potential reboot. One of the biggest scenes that fans wouldn’t mind seeing is one from the anime series, Pokemon: Generations, that spotlighted the amazing battle of Team Plasma!

Reddit User Pardusco shared the battle royale from Pokemon: Generations which sees a number of gym trainers taking on the nefarious Team Plasma, that leaned onto villainous methods in order to attempt to “free” all Pokemon from their masters:

Pokemon: Generations took a unique approach to the franchise, deciding to bypass the main protagonist of Ash Ketchum and instead focus on the main trainer from the Pokemon: Red and Blue video game series. Documenting some of the major events from the video games, each brief episode would follow the trainer Red as he attempted to work his way through the world of pocket monster training.

Team Plasma’s original modus operandi, as mentioned earlier, was to “free” Pokemon from their trainers, focusing on either attempting to convince trainers themselves or liberate them by force. This of course was a ruse for the leaders of the movement to hold Pokemon of their own and use said monsters to rule the world. Events came to a head in the thirteenth episode of Pokemon: Generations, with the gym leaders of the region Unova uniting in order to bring the organization down low.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, the much anticipated Alola League arc is almost at an end! Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”