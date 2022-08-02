Pokemon and Clarks Reveal First Shoe Collection

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pokemon is living its best life right now, and things are only going to get bigger for the franchise as the year rolls forward. With a new set of games on the horizon, the series has plenty to gift fans in the next few months. And thanks to Clarks, a brand-new shoe line is coming for Pokemon in time for the holidays.

The announcement went live today as Clarks revealed its first-ever Pokemon line. The footwear company has confirmed it will release themed pairs of its Wallabee Boots, and the special kicks will come embossed with Pikachu.

(Photo: Clarks)

"Introducing the brand-new Clarks Originals Pokémon collaboration. We've teamed up with the smash hit franchise for a cool collection of adults and kids Wallabee Boots – giving our legendary silhouette a unique spin inspired by the awesome TV show, iconic video games and lovable characters," Clarks announced.

"A dynamic duo, our adults Wallabee Boots are crafted in Pikachu-debossed classic black and striking yellow suedes, with eye-catching contrast details. And for children we've used our expert Kids craftsmanship to create the Wallabee Mist, updating our famous silhouette with child-friendly features so they can play all day in lasting comfort."

The shoes, as you can see above, will come in black and yellow. The interior of the shoes will mix-and-match, and each comes with a Pokeball emblem on the heel. The boots will also come complete with leather tags on the laces, and of course, silhouettes of Pikachu will be embossed into the body of the boots.

If you are wanting to nab a pair of these shoes, it will cost you. Clarks is retailing the kicks for $180 USD before tax. Sizes range from 4 to 13 for adults, so you can start saving up for your dream pair right now!

What do you think of this newest Pokemon collection? Would you care to add these shoes to your collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.