New Pokemon Anime Episode Titles, Synopses Confirms Series’ End Date

If you haven’t kept up with Pokemon as of late, you have plenty to brush up. For gamers, the title will drop its next game in November, and the hype for Generation Eight is high. As for the anime, it has done some groundbreaking things as of late with its new series, and fans know a bit more about how the Pokemon will end thanks to some surfaced episode synopses.

Over on Twitter, Pokemon fans flocked together when a slew of episode titles went live for the anime. The franchise seems like it is preparing to wind down its Sun and Moon adaptation in light of its new series, and the final episodes of the anime’s current series will be must-watch ones for fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to current translations, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is set to end on October 27. The long-running season will close just before Halloween as well as the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield. A set of three new episode titles for Pokemon went live online, and you can check them out below (via EntityMays):

“Conclusion! Gaogen vs Nyaheat!!”

“Alola’s Strongest Z! Cap Kapu-Kokeko vs Pikachu!!”

“Sun, Moon, and Everyone’s Dream!”

Looking at this remaining episode titles, it is clear the anime has lots more to cover with Ash’s latest battle. These days, the trainer is fighting Professor Kukui after winning the first-ever Alola League. Of these new titles, the first two are directly tied to Ash’s battle with Kukui, and the final title will be the episode which sums up Ash’s time in Alola. The trainer will then return in the next Pokemon series which debuted in November, and it will follow Ash as well as a brand-new lead named Gou as they travel through all of the Pokemon regions. The upcoming anime’s first trailer was released this weekend, and the groundbreaking teaser confirmed the two protagonists will lead on equal footing as Ash continues his Pokemon Master journey and Gou looks for the mythical Pokemon known as Mew.

So, are you sad to see Pokemon‘s latest series come to an end? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!