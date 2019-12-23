Pokemon Synopsis Confirms Ash’s Return to the Battle Frontier

Pokemon has had a turbulent year on the small screen so far. Not only did the anime flip to a new series a month ago but it introduced a whole new story set up. For once, Ash Ketchum isn’t alone as he has a co-star by his side, and it seems the Pokemon trainer is about to take his friend to a familiar place.

Yes, that is right! Ash is preparing to visit the Battle Frontier once more, and Go has no idea what is in store for him.

Over the weekend, a brand-new synopsis was released for Pokemon: The Series. It was there fans learned a bit more about Ash and Go’s next research trip which will be the Hoenn region of all places.

“Ash and Go go to the Hoenn region in order to participate in the Pokemon battle tournament Battle Frontier: Glass Noisemaker Cup,” the synopsis reads (via ChargerUpGaming).

“Ash loves to battle, so he’s psyched! Go, on the other hand, will be trying Pokemon battling for the first time having just realized how fun it is to get Pokemon!”

As you can see, Ash is pumped to return to the Hoenn region even if Go is more reserved. The Pokemon newbie only began to catch Pokemon an episode ago, so he is completely new to the world of battling. On the other hand, Ash is a pro at this point as he’s battled in countless tournaments and became the champion of the Alola League.

Of course, Ash has a solid history with the Battle Frontier. He has been a victor at the event before, but it seems this new challenge will introduce different things for Ash to overcome. And if Go were to ever Pokemon battle in his life, the Battle Frontier would be a great place to start so long as Ash is by his side!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, and Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor.