Pokemon Synopsis Teases the Return of Dragonite

Normally, when someone thinks of a Dragon type Pokemon, their mind will wander to one of the most popular pocket monsters in the bunch, Charizard. Having made frequent appearances in the anime as well as playing a big role in the recent Nintendo Switch release of Pokemon Sword and Shield and the live action feature length film of Detective Pikachu, it’s clear that sometimes this fire breathing creature can sometimes hog the spotlight. However, a new dragon contender is looking to return as the anime is hinting that Dragonite will be making an appearance in an upcoming episode!

Dragonite has appeared numerous times in the anime prior to this new season, introduced as part of the first generation of Pokemon, having made its first major appearance in an earlier episode of the anime franchise titled “Drake’s Dragonite”. In the episode, Ash battled against the trainer Drake, with Pikachu needing to give it his all in order to bring down the dragon type pocket monster, unleashing an electric bolt directly through his temple. With this victory, Ash Ketchum became an Orange League Champion!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User Arkeus88 shared the upcoming summary for the episode of Pokemon The Series titled “The Kairyu Paradise and the Hakuryu Trial” that describes an island that is seemingly populated with a certain dragon type Pokemon that has not appeared in the series for quite a bit:

As Ash and Go keep moving toward exploring more of the world in their bids to become the greatest trainers in the world, it’s clear that they’ll continue to encounter Pokemon both old and new. While Ash himself never caught a Dragonite, perhaps things might change with this upcoming episode of Pokemon The Series?

What do you want to see from Dragonite’s return to the anime? What’s your favorite dragon type Pokemon in the roster? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.