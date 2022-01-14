Pokemon Confirms Major Anime Return In Upcoming Arceus Special

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is set to be the next big entry of the franchise on the Nintendo Switch, creating a brand new adventure for trainers that will see players being able to summon Pokemon in real-time, as well as capture their fair share of creatures to add to their roster. To help in celebrating this new game, the latest season of the anime, will have a special event that will take place over the course of four episodes and has recently revealed that a beloved trainer from the past will be making a major comeback in the latest season.

Pokemon Journeys hasn’t just featured Ash Ketchum taking a victory lap following his first Pokemon Tournament victory, it’s also given him a new “right-hand man” in Goh as the pair attempt to defeat the trainers of the Galar Region. With this upcoming special event, the four episodes have released a new image that shows that one of Ash’s earliest friends in his adventure to become one of the best trainers in the world, Brock, is set to make a comeback. With the stone-type trainer having left Ash’s side for a number of episodes, it will be interesting to see if Brock will stick around for some time in the latest season.

Twitter User Anipoke Fandom shared a new image from the upcoming Arceus Event, showing Brock making a grand return to the anime, with Pokemon Journeys taking the opportunity to bring back plenty of older characters from Ketchum’s journey that has stretched over one thousand episodes to date:

https://twitter.com/AnipokeFandom/status/1481856119136202752?s=20

Pokemon Journeys has taken the opportunity to present some wild new challenges to both Ash and Goh, with the pair recently having to work through problems stemming from the multiverse, with them encountering alternate versions of classic characters. With this upcoming special, fans are wondering what other characters might be set to make a comeback and whether any of these trainers might join Ash and Goh on their journey to defeat the trainers of Galar.

What do you think of Brock’s big return to the anime series? What other trainers from Ash’s past do you want to see make a comeback in the latest season of the series, Pokemon Journeys? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.