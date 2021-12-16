New Pokemon Journeys Titles Tease a Team Rocket Farewell

Team Rocket has been a thorn in the side of Ash Ketchum and his friends since the Pokemon anime debuted decades ago, with Jesse, James, and Meowth making it their top priority in attempting to capture Pikachu for their nefarious purposes. However, a new title has arisen for a future episode of Pokemon Journeys that might hint that the villainous trio might be bidding a fond farewell to the anime series, which might be exceptionally good news for Ash and Goh alike.

Team Rocket has had some wild stories in the past few years in Pokemon’s anime, with Pokemon Sun & Moon seeing Jesse and James actually participating in a Pokemon Tournament within the Alola Region, acting as roadblocks for Ash in his dream of winning a tournament. With the arrival of Pokemon Journeys, Jesse, James, and Meowth were given a device by their higher-ups that allow them to pull on powerful pocket monsters that aren’t a part of their rosters, though it doesn’t seem as if this new technology is enough for them to defeat Ketchum, Goh, and their partner in the current season of the anime.

The ninety-fifth episode of Pokemon Journeys has the title, “Farewell! The Wandering Rocket Gang!” which hints that a member of Team Rocket, or perhaps all of the members of the nefarious collective of Pokemon trainers, might be leaving the series and finally allow Ash to focus on defeating the Galar trainers in peace.

Currently, Ash and Goh are still on their quest to defeat the trainers of the Galar Region, with their ultimate goal of beating Leon in a one-on-one duel, but it seems as though the two anime protagonists still have a long way to go. With Goh still trying to capture the legendary Pokemon known as Mew, Pokemon Journeys is sure to have plenty of surprises in store as the animated adventure of Ash Ketchum continue on the small screen.

Via Anipoke Fandom