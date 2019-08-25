The Promised Neverland Creator Celebrates Pokemon with Creepy Crossover Art

When it comes to Pokemon, fans aren’t easily swayed to see the franchise as scary. While the title has had its creepy moments, Pokemon is best-known as a family friendly IP for all to enjoy. However, it seems you can make Pokemon way scarier by having a special artist try their hand at it.

You know, since it turns out the creator of The Promised Neverland is down to give Pokemon a ghastly makeover.

Over on Twitter, fans were treated to a special mash-up between The Promised Neverland and Pokemon. The artist Demizu Posuka took a break from The Promised Neverland to give Pokemon a whirl. The artwork, which can be seen below, adds a bit of motherly flair to a familiar trainer.

The piece showcases Agatha and her trusty Gengar in all their terrifying glory. To the left, the ghost-type can be seen hovering above the ground with a rather terrifying grin. Agatha is standing beside her go-to Pokemon, and the older trainer has been given a makeover. Her usual dress has been replaced with a uniform seen in The Promised Neverland, and it has turned Agatha into a villain with ease.

For those curious about the crossover, it is all thanks to an upcoming Pokemon game. The franchise will put out a new mobile game called Pokemon Masters which will allow gamers to face off with classic trainers. Agatha will be one such inclusion, and the artist behind The Promised Neverland decided to hype her inclusion with this ominous crossover piece.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”