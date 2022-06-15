Pokemon: Ash's Japanese Voice Performs the Anime's Iconic English Theme

Pokemon Journeys has seen Ash Ketchum make some giant steps forward when it comes to his ultimate goal of becoming the greatest trainer in the world, with the anime protagonist managing to become a part of the Masters 8 and now set to be a part of a tournament which will determine the best trainer. Over the course of the anime series, Ash has been voiced in Japan by voice actor Rika Matsumoto, with the voice of Ketchum unleashing a surprise on fans by performing the original theme song for the English adaptation of the anime season.

As far as we, or anyone, knows at this point, Ash is still set to be the main character of the series, but many have begun to believe that Journeys might be the perfect opportunity to hand off the torch following Ketchum's grasp on the top spot in the television show for decades. Goh specifically has been tagging along with Ash throughout this latest season, capturing some wildly powerful Pokemon while also adding an interesting wrinkle to his agenda by searching for the elusive, mythical Pokemon known as Mew. With Goh attempting to become a part of Project Mew in order to learn more, perhaps the next season of the series will see Ash as the world champion and Goh beginning a journey of his own.

Singer Hideaki Takatori shared this new rendition of the English Pokemon song sung by voice actor Rika Matsumoto, proving that the actor who brings Ash to life on a regular basis has some serious singing chops when it comes to one of the most recognizable anime theme songs of all time:

Pokemon Journeys is getting ready to bring its season to a close, though the anime has been tight-lipped regarding where the series will go in the future. With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet set to hit the Nintendo Switch this November and introducing a new region for players to explore, this might be a hint as to when we can expect Journeys to go this fall.

Do you think Ash will truly become the greatest trainer in the world this season? What do you think of Matsumoto's take on the English version of the Pokemon theme song? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.