Pokemon Journeys Unleashes Gengar's Fiery New Move

Pokemon Journeys has unleashed a fiery new move for Gengar with the newest episode of the series! The latest iteration of the anime has been gearing up Ash Ketchum for his toughest challenge yet against some of the best trainers in the world. He has been spending the latest string of episodes airing in Japan preparing his team as much as he can, and Gengar has been a key part of this team since he became a part of it. Ash and Gengar have been increasing their respective strength together, and now Gengar's more ready than ever for what's to come.

Ash has been training his Gengar pretty heavily as he's risen through the higher tiers of the World Coronation Series, and while the two of them have made major breakthroughs in the past, Gengar surprisingly got his new ability in a much different way. With Ash and his team heading to Professor Oak's lab in order to get some final prep work and training in ahead of the coming tournament, Gengar is able to work with Ash's fire type Pokemon to unlock his own fire type move to use in the future.

no longer accepting Gengar slander pic.twitter.com/th9u4vuZqV — Ryan (@Chrominize) June 11, 2022

Episode 114 of Pokemon Journeys recently aired in Japan, and with it had brought all of Ash's classic Pokemon back to the scene (save for a few that are currently away like Greninja, Squirtle and the Alolan teams for example). Each of them were excited to meet Ash's current team and were happy to root them on for the coming Masters Tournament. It's here that Gengar discovers it has a surprising affinity with Ash's Fire Pokemon, and its body begins to heat up in some surprising ways as it channels some flame of its own.

With some final training together with Ash's other Pokemon (with Infernape giving Gengar one final push of encouragement), Gengar is able to unleash a new type of move, Will-o-Wisp. This is enough to spark burns in Paul's Metagross during an ensuing battle, and it's clear that it's going to be a notable move for Gengar moving ahead into the Masters Tournament. And Ash is going to need all the tricks he can get.

What do you think? How do you feel about Gengar unlocking a new movie ahead of the Masters Tournament? Are you ready to see Ash and Gengar go into battle in the main tournament? How have you liked their team up through the series so far?