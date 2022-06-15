Pokemon to Release PokeToon English Dub Soon

✖

Pokemon is ready to give one of its best miniseries to date a makeover. Thanks to a new report, we know Pokemon TV is ready to welcome the PokeToon series to its catalog, but that is not all. The anthology series is getting an English dub, and fans will be able to check it out starting this week!

According to the new report, Pokemon TV is breaking PokeToon to its catalog starting June 17th. The series will be dubbed in English, and viewers can expect new episodes to go live each week. So far, PokeToon has eight episodes, so this dubbed run will stretch into August.

Cozy up and settle in—POKÉTOON has arrived on #PokemonTV! 📺



Starting this weekend, tune in for a new short featuring unique art and silly, heartwarming, and fun moments between Pokémon!



📽️ Learn more: https://t.co/dvqA6Ftwhh pic.twitter.com/pnkEQXYouz — Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 15, 2022

"You'll want to "toon" into Pokémon TV on June 17, 2022, for the English-language premiere of the first episode of POKETOON, a series of animated shorts that were originally published on the Japanese-language Pokemon Kids TV YouTube channel. Each episode tells a different story ranging from silly to heartwarming, and each is presented with a unique art style that makes it stand out from other Pokemon animations," a new announcement reads from The Pokemon Company.

READ MORE: Pokemon Journeys Brings Ash's Classic Pokemon Back to the Anime | New Pokemon Journeys Trailer Sets Bracket for Masters Tournament

The first episode up will be "Scraggy and Mimikyu" as it was the first PokeToon episode released. Once the rest of the series is dubbed, Pokemon promises to bring these episodes to YouTube for viewers. And of course, netizens are hoping a new season of PokeToon gets ordered no matter how the dub fares with fans.

Will you be checking out this PokeToon makeover? What sort of shorts do you want to see the series tackle next? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.