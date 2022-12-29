Pokemon: Here's Why Ash Ketchum and FIFA Star Lionel Messi Are Basically Twins

Ash Ketchum and Lionel Messi both recently celebrated the biggest victories in their respective careers, with the aspiring Pokemon master winning the Masters 8 Tournament to become the world champion and Lionel Messi helping to lead his team to victory during this year's FIFA World Cup. Now, fans of both anime and soccer have discovered even more shocking similarities that link the boy who is retiring from Pokemon's anime adaptation and the legendary soccer player who will go down in history for his prolific career.

Earlier this month, Pokemon's anime series dropped the bombshell that Ash and Pikachu would be stepping away from the anime series as its stars, handing off the torch to two new trainers in Liko and Roy. Along with these new trainers, the series will explore the new locale and generation that were recently added in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the latest games that arrive in the video game series. While little is known about the two new trainers that are set to take the reins of the series, a wild rumor has been circulating online that Liko might just be Ash Ketchum's daughter, meaning that we would be set to see a time skip take place in the future if this theory turned out to be correct.

Ash Messi or Lionel Ketchum

Instagram Outlet Gaming Bible shared the hilarious meme that compares the similarities of the two stars, showing that both were born in 1987, both left their towns as young boys, and both became world champions this year in an ironic twist of fate for Ash Ketchum and Lionel Messi alike:

While Ash will be departing the anime series, there are still a handful of episodes that will help in finalizing the would-be Pokemon master's journey. The episodes will begin next year and while the details are few and far between, we would imagine that Pokemon fans will be diving in to see the final adventures of Ash and Pikachu as the stars of the series. Needless to say, we imagine that it will be a tearful goodbye for the star of the series that has attempted to become a Pokemon master for twenty-plus years.

What other professional athletes remind you of anime characters? Do you think Ash Ketchum will become a Pokemon master before his quest comes to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.