Pokemon Teases Mysterious New Poke Ball for Next Anime Series

Pokemon has been steadily gearing up for its final adventure ever with Ash Ketchum, and the next major series will be moving on from him with the tease of a mysterious new kind of Poke Ball coming in the new anime. Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master is a special series bidding goodbye to Ash after 25 long years in the anime, and it's already been revealed that the new major series in the franchise will be introducing two new main protagonists at the center of it all. They'll be starting their journey from the very beginning with some curious items in tow.

Although the franchise has yet to reveal a concrete story about what fans can expect to see from the two new young trainers at the center of the new anime, Liko and Roy, it has dropped a new hint about what to expect from Roy's role in the new series. He'll be touting a mysterious looking new Poke Ball that will likely feature a mystery that will be at the center of the new adventure the new protagonists venture on. You can check it out in the newest poster below:

What is Roy's New Poke Ball?

Pokemon's next major anime series does not have a proper title as of this writing, but it will feature Roy, who is confirmed to be from the Kanto region like Ash. Premiering on April 14th, the newest promo teases that this mysterious new Poke Ball will be tied to Roy's fate somehow. This is also curious when factoring Riko into the situation as she was teased to have a special kind of pendant that was also at the center of the major mystery for the new series.

As the franchise gears up for this next major phase of the anime, it's becoming increasingly clear that this really will be the end of Ash's long journey. As for what to expect from the next era, Pokemon teases the new series as such, "The new series will be a new dream and adventure set in the entire Pokémon world, where Liko and Roy will go on adventures with many Pokémon, including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly."

What do you think is in this mysterious new Poke Ball? What are you hoping to see from the next major Pokemon anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!