Pokemon Brings Next Paldea Legendary to the Anime

Pokemon's anime is likely gearing up for a full adventure through Paldea and beyond with its next series, and the newest episode of the series has brought the franchise's next Paldea Legendary, Miraidon, to the anime with its final moments! While Ash won't be continuing into the anime's future, and likely missing out on a full journey through the newest Paldea region from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video games, the anime has begun setting the stage for what fans might be able to see in action with the next major entry in the franchise coming later this year.

Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has already introduced the Pokemon Scarlet cover art Legendary, Koraidon, to the anime as part of a special Team Rocket series of adventures through the Paldea region, and the newest episode of the series introduced the other half of the coin with Miraidon, the cover art Legendary from Pokemon Violet. You can check out this legendary's big debut in the anime below as spotted by @Uonoragonx882 on Twitter:

What Does Miraidon Do in the Pokemon Anime?

During the latest edition of Team Rocket's adventures through Paldea, where the trio has been steadily meeting anime versions of Paldea's newest Pokemon, they come across Miraidon. The interaction does work out in the same way much like it did with Koraidon, which means it ends with them being launched off into the sky after they're attacked by the Legendary. With the new region seemingly coming to the anime next, this is a fun way to get introduced to what could be coming our way.

The next major series following the events of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master, which is meant as a final farewell to Ash, will be focused on two new characters who are starting their journey from the very beginning. It's yet to be revealed if this new duo will be interacting with the Paldea region in any way, but the new trainers (named Liko and Roy) will have the three Paldea Starters, Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly, will be by their side.

It's not clear what Legendaries will be along for the ride, but Miraidon's already looking great! How do you feel about the Legendary's anime debut? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!