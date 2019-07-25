Newly Announced Pokemon Figure Honors Professor Oak, Bulbasaur

If you’re a big fan of Pokemon, you know all about the initial “starter Pokemon” that were introduced first as part of the initial video games of the franchise, Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue. Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur were the first Pokemon that you could choose from as your “starter Pokemon” in the series, opening up a world of fast paced battles and a huge variety of battling creatures. Now, the early days of the series are being remembered with this upcoming figurine showing off Professor Oak and his Bulbasaur!

Twitter User AitaiKuji shared some of the first information and images of the amazing figures that will be made available to Pokemon fans beginning this December:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Professor Oak can help you with any of your #Pokemon questions! The Pokemon expert is featured as a figurine with his lab coat and comes with a Bulbasaur! Pre-order today~

Release Date: December 2019https://t.co/Q9arsfgFXD pic.twitter.com/ysja8qOnty — Aitai☆Kuji (@AitaiKuji) July 22, 2019

Retailing for around $92 USD, the figures show off Professor Oak and Bulbasaur respectively, with the former being the first teacher you meet in the series to talk to you about the wild world of Pokemon and the monsters that live within it. Created as part of the Pokemon ArtFX J series, we’re sure we’ll be seeing more figurines such as these coming down the pike.

What do you think of this amazing figurine displaying both Professor Oak and his Bulbasaur? What other characters or creatures from the Pokemon universe would you like to see given their own figures in a similar style? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

While Bulbasaur has not featured prominently in the most recent anime series for the popular Pokemon franchise, in order to add newer pocket monsters to Ash’s roster, there’s no way that this grass type creature won’t be making frequent appearances in the franchise moving forward.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”