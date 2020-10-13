Pokemon: Rare Charizard Card Sells to Rapper Logic for Over $180,000

✖

Pokemon cards can be worth a mighty investment if they are taken care of, and the secondhand market has been booming in recent years. It seems like more and more cards are being sold for insane prices, and few cards are more coveted than a mint first-edition shadowless holographic Charizard card. These cards bring in big money at auction, and the rapper Logic just spent a small fortune to buy one for himself.

Recently, Iconic Auctions pushed forward a lot starring the Charizard card, and it was a sight to behold. The Pokemon card was graded a PSA Mint 10 which means it should have absolutely zero faults. This kind of card does not come around often, and Logic scooped up the lot with a winning bid of $183,000 USD.

The rapper hit up social media shortly after the bid went through, and Logic confessed his tie to Pokemon is a deep one. This bid was an emotional one for Logic as the rapper said he chased after a Charizard card as a kid but was unable to secure one due to money troubles.

“When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokemon but couldn’t afford the cards,” Logic, who was born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, wrote to fans.

“I remember even trying to trade food stamps for theirs and now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I’ve loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience.”

By the end of the bid, this rare Charizard card cost nearly #221,000 USD after the buyer's premium was factored in. For a top-billed artist like Logic, this price was hardly a drop in the bucket, but the satisfaction this card brings is priceless. So if you think you have one of these cards lying around in pristine condition, you may want to consider getting it graded sooner rather than later.

