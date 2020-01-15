Pokemon: Twilight Wings Releases Official Character Designs

Today, The Pokemon Company International released the first episode of the new capsule series Pokemon: Twilight Wings, and it introduces a handful of new characters to the franchise. In addition to releasing the first episode, official designs for the new characters have also been released, and they look pretty good!

The first episode of the seven-episode series — which you can check out above — focuses on a visit from Chairman Rose to a hospital, which appears to be where the two protagonists Tommy and John have been for some time. John, specifically, looks like he’s been or is still sick, and both of them appear to idolize the Galar region Pokemon Champion, Leon. (I won’t spoil the full thing here, and it’s only around 6 minutes in length so it’s a quick watch.)

You can check out the official design for Tommy below:

You can check out the official design for John below:

The Pokemon Company International also released more designs for characters like Chairman Rose and Oleana, and you can check out all of the official images over on Pokemon’s press site.

Here’s how The Pokemon Company International described Pokemon: Twilight Wings when it was first announced:

“Galar is a region where Pokémon battles have developed into a cultural sensation. Over the span of seven episodes, ‘Pokémon: Twilight Wings’ will show in detail the dreams of Galar’s residents, the realities they face, the challenges they must overcome and the conflicts they must resolve. In addition to these new stories, fans can expect to see a variety of Pokémon originally discovered in the Galar region appearing in the capsule series.”

Pokemon: Twilight Wings is a new series of short animated episodes set in the franchise’s new Galar region, the setting for the video games Pokemon Sword and Shield. The first episode of seven total released today, and new episodes are set to be posted every month. Studio Colorido (Penguin Highway) provides the animation for the limited series. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Pokemon right here.