Pokemon Coco Releases New Promo

Pokemon is getting ready to launch the 23rd film in the franchise in theaters in Japan later this Winter, and Pokemon The Movie: Coco has shared a short new promo teasing more of what's to come in the upcoming feature film. Originally scheduled to debut in theaters this July, the release of the film had been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't until earlier this Summer that a new release date for the film had been set in Japan, and now Pokemon is getting ready for this new film's launch in December.

Currently scheduled to release in theaters in Japan on December 25th, Pokemon The Movie: Coco shared a brief new promo that teases one of the new songs performed by composer Taiiku Okazaki, titled "Show Window." Although it's short, there are a few new bits of footage sprinkled here not seen in previous promos and trailers. Check it out in the video above.

Tetsuo Yajima is returning from Pokemon: The Power of Us to direct the new film, and is co-writing the film alongside series writer Atsuhiro Tomioka. The first cast additions for Pokemon the Movie: Coco were previously announced and include Moka Kamishiraishi as the titular Coco, Kankuro Nakamura as Zarude, Shoko Nakagawa as a researcher named Karen, and Koichi Yamadera as a researcher named Professor Zed.

Unfortunately, an official English language release has yet to be announced for Pokemon The Movie: Coco as of this writing. While it's not quite known what exactly fans can expect to see in the 23rd film in the Pokemon franchise, it will be the anime debut of the newest Mythical Pokemon introduced to the video games, Zarude.

Zarude has a close connection with the titular Coco in the new film, and surely Ash Ketchum will find himself in the middle of some major new conflict. This film also seems to be continuing on the strong of new films that have featured a new kind of Ash Ketchum in a single storyline, but we won't know for sure until the film premieres.

Are you excited to see what's to come for Pokemon The Movie: Coco? Which returning or new Pokemon are you hoping to see in the upcoming film? What do you think of the newest Ash design for the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!