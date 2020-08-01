Pokemon Coco Reveals First Cast Additions

✖

Pokemon the Movie: Coco is gearing up for its release in Japanese theaters later this year, and now has revealed the new cast additions making their debut in the new film. The 23rd film in the Pokemon franchise overall, Coco was initially revealed with a scheduled release on July 10th in Japan. Unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic closing theaters, TOHO decided to delay the film to its currently slated release window of this Winter. With the pre-sale tickets for its opening going on sale in Japan in just a few days, the first additions to the cast have been revealed.

Pokemon Coco revealed these new additions to the cast through its official Twitter account following a tease earlier this week that we would be getting a major update for the film. As for the new additions to the film's cast, they include Moka Kamishiraishi as the titular [Coco], Kankuro Nakamura as the new Mythical Pokemon debuting in the film, Zarude, Shoko Nakagawa as a researcher named Karen, and Koichi Yamadera as a researcher named Professor Zed.

Unfortunately, Pokemon the Movie: Coco has yet to confirm an official English language release as of this writing. Any potential plans will most likely be impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic anyway, so it might be a while before we get a release confirmation let alone a release date or new English cast additions. But with the film getting ready for its debut in Japan later this year, at least the film's release is still moving forward!

Are you looking forward to see what's to come in the 23rd franchise film, Pokemon Coco? Wondering what the new mythical Pokemon, Zarude will bring to the movies? Will you be checking out the new film as soon as you get the chance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.