Pokemon Coco Reveals First Full Trailer

Pokemon Coco is the next film slated to join the beloved anime, and fans have been ready to check it out for a while. The movie was originally set to debut in July, but its Japanese premiere was pushed back due to the pandemic. Now, Pokemon is ready to wow fans with the movie as it nears its new release date, and the film is hyping fans up with a new trailer.

The clip was posted on social media earlier in the day, and it shows off a story that promises to keep fans guessing. The clip revisits familiar characters like Ash and Pikachu as they travel through a jungle jammed with Pokemon, but things get weird when the pair meet a mythical Pokemon and their human son.

The trailer seems to focus on familial bonds as Ash is first seen chatting with his mother over the phone. When the clip switches focus, fans are shown the new Pokemon called Zarude and its son who happens to be a human. As the trailer continues, fans learn the boy was adopted by Zarude after being left in the jungle, so it falls on Ash to tell the boy he is a human.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

After this revelation is made, the trailer picks up the pace as Zarude and his son clash over their strained past. Zarude wants nothing but his son's happiness, but the boy is unsure how to live knowing he is a human rather than a Pokemon. It is a good thing Ash is there to help the pair out, but things take a turn for the worst when Zarude's jungle comes under attack. The trailer closes with the mythical beast attacking those assailing his home, so Pokemon Coco is shaping up to be an action-packed adventure already.

Currently, the movie is slated to hit theaters in Japan this December. There is no word on when Pokemon Coco will make its way to North America, but fans are hoping Netflix licenses the film for all to see.

What do you make of this brand-new trailer? Will you be watching Pokemon Coco as soon as you can? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

