Pokemon Gets Emotional With Snorlax and Cubone Anime: Watch

Pokemon is capping off the year with an emotional new anime starring Cubone and Snorlax, so fans should check it out! Pokemon has gone all out with a ton of fun new anime projects over the course of the year. Not only did the experiment reach the main anime series as Pokemon Horizons: The Series introduced a whole new era of the anime without Ash Ketchum at the center of the adventure, but the franchise expanded with several smaller web anime projects that showed off animated takes on new sides of the franchise not really explored in any other way before.

To cap off the year, Pokemon kicked off a special Snorlax celebration in Japan that saw the popular Pokemon take over its social media accounts in Japan and more. But one fun celebration got quite emotional as Snorlax and Cubone starred in a fun new series of shorts that showcased the two becoming friends over the Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter seasons. Now all of these shorts have been gathered in one place, and you can check out the Snorlax and Cubone anime below.

What's Next for Pokemon in 2024?

Produced by Polygon Pictures (the studio behind Godzilla's film trilogy on Netflix and Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man), Snorlax and Cubone is the final of the big anime projects seen through Pokemon this year. This not only included Pokemon: Path to the Peak (a trading card game anime), Pokemon: Paldean Winds (a short anime series about Paldea), Pokemon Concierge (a stop motion animated series now streaming on Netflix) and much more. Pokemon Horizons: The Series is finally scheduled to make its premiere in the United States on February 23rd, 2024, so the new year is looking good for the franchise too.

Airing its new episodes with Netflix around the world, The Pokemon Company teases the Ash Ketchum-less anime as such, "In Pokémon Horizons: The Series, dual protagonists Liko, whose partner Pokémon is Sprigatito, and Roy will encounter many characters during their journey, including a group led by Friede and Captain Pikachu called the Rising Volt Tacklers. Traveling across the Pokémon world on an airship, the Rising Volt Tacklers include Orla, who enjoys mechanical and electrical work and is accompanied by her partner Pokémon, Metagross."

