Pokemon Cosplay Celebrates Eevee with Princess Vaporeon Look

Despite the popularity of Pokemon, it can be hard to find a cosplay of your favorite pocket monster. The starters are usually easy to pick out, but the others are harder. There are more than 800 Pokemon roaming around, but one evolution family gets all of the love. And thanks to a cosplay, Vaporeon just showed up Eevee with a rather regal look.

Taking to Instagram, the fan scarletonthetile gave fans a look at her take on the Eevee form. Instead of doing a normal look, they decided to glam up Vaporeon into a princess, and it is nothing short of regal.

The cosplay was done in celebration of the recent games which expanded the Pokemon Universe even more. Pokemon Sword and Shield welcomed a new generation of monsters to the franchise, and the cosplayer honored Vaporeon in anticipation of Sobble.

“Who are you planning to choose as your starter?? I almost always go for water types as they tend to be my favorite, so I’m definitely considering Sobble Squad,” the fan shared.

As you can see above, the Pokemon cosplay takes Vaporeon up a few notches. It uses a dark blue wig that is tied to the side. A hair pendant adds some sparkle to the look and matches the fins which Vaporeon has on its head.

The rest of the cosplay is brought together with some white frills and an aquamarine dress. The gorgeous piece brings together all the design details which make Vaporeon such a beloved character. Now, the only thing fans want is more royal Eeevee evolutions because let’s be real… Sylveon is going to have the cutest Pokemon cosplay of them all.

Pokemon: The Series is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer.