U.S. Authorities Seize 85,000+ Pokemon Counterfeit Figures

If there is one company you don't want to take advantage of in the world, it might be The Pokemon Company. The brand has all sorts of collectible goodies for sale, but there are those who try to market their own toys without any sort of license. That is why more than 85,000 Pokemon figures were confiscated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection when someone tried bringing them into the country.

The news comes from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania where the figures were seized. Officers collected 86,400 figures total from the shipment which were sent from Hong Kong. The items came in 15 boxes with each simply labeled as plastic furnishing articles. But when the shipments were inspected, officers found tens of thousands of Pokemon toys.

According to reports, the items would be worth an estimated $603,936 USD if they were legit. But given the figures' distorted shapes and colors, it is easy to tell them apart from licensed toys. Still, there are those who would purchase them unknowingly, and therein lies the issue.

(Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol seized the items for more than just their copyright infringement; Official says the figures are so small that they pose a choking hazard for kids. There was also concern over the toys' paint as counterfeit figures can be covered in toxic lead varnish, but no testing was done on these Pokemon figures.

For Pokemon fans, this seizure is a reminder that counterfeit goods are still a problem, and any collector should be wary of purchases they cannot verify themselves. These toys in question might not have sold for much if they made it through customs, but there are high-end counterfeits which can certainly ruin someone's day if they were purchased unknowingly.

HT - ICV2

