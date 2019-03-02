‘Pokemon’ Fans Cannot Get Over Pikachu Cursing

The latest Detective Pikachu trailer was jam-packed with Easter Eggs and teases for fans of the original video game franchise, but one big moment caught fans’ attention even more so than seeing their favorites get the live-action treatment.

One scene featured Ryan Reynolds’ titular Pikachu saying “Get me the hell out of here,” and fans cannot get over the fact that Pikachu drops curse words now.

The latest trailer features a big moment where Pikachu, voiced by Ryan Reynolds, is about to battle against a giant Charizard in some kind of arena. As Charizard begins to come out, clearly Pikachu has second thoughts because he asks Justice Smith’s Jack to get him the “hell” out of the cage before Charizard attacks.

Detective Pikachu was already a standout property for giving the series mascot a voice, but fans hilariously were not quite aware of where giving Pikachu a voice would lead. The original game may have a speaking Pikachu as well, but it never quite gets to use curse words. Fans have taken this to mean there’s a hilarious slippery slope for the new Pikachu voiced by the star of Deadpool, and are anxious to see just what words he’ll be using from now on.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Pikachu’s “hell” moment.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

‘The Best Timeline’

Pikachu saying ‘Get me the hell out of here” is proof that we live in the best timeline. pic.twitter.com/K51IywrASh — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) February 26, 2019

Now…That’s a Curse Word

‘Gateway Swears’

Ryan Reynolds said “damn” in yesterday’s trailer.



Pikachu said “hell” in today’s trailer.



Strap in, kids. These are gateway swears. Pikachu is going to say FUCK before the end of 2019 pic.twitter.com/187GxE1KlV — Joshua Wittenkeller (@TheJWittz) February 26, 2019

‘Going to be Thinking About it All Day’

Pikachu said hell and I’m going to be thinking about it all day. #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/BrojT5d2mp — MEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (@Dinolich) February 26, 2019

‘Looked Around to See if My Parents Were in the Room’

When Pikachu said hell I insitinctively looked around to see if my parents were in the room. — Sam King (@SamanthaCKing) February 26, 2019

‘Hell is Just the Beginning’

[pokémon direct starts] hi everyone, i’m junichi masuda. you may have heard pikachu say “hell” in the new detective pikachu movie trailer. we’re excited to announce that pokémon will say swears now, and “hell” is just the beginning. that’s all we have for you today — j.p. (@JoeyPockett) February 26, 2019

Not Over it

i’m not over the fact pikachu says “hell” in the newest trailer pic.twitter.com/hsQ3T2X0F5 — Flamingo (@flamingopunch) February 27, 2019

Celebrating a New Meme With an Older One