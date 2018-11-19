‘Pokemon’ Has The Best ‘Star Trek’ Easter Egg You Never Heard Of

These days, it seems Pokemon is blowing up bigger and bigger. The franchise is living large with its latest game, and fans are riding the high of Detective Pikachu‘s first trailer. Now, fans are digging deeper into Pokemon to keep the hype train going, and it seems one impressive easter egg has resurfaced.

After all, Pokemon has shown itself to be a die-hard Star Trek fan, and readers cannot believe they didn’t know that until now.

The whole thing dates back to a complicated piece of manga history. The Electric Tale of Pikachu stands as one of Pokemon’s most well-known stories, and it introduced fans to Jean Luc Pikachu.

People reacting to the Detective Pikachu movie like it’s the most ridiculous thing to come from the franchise, as if there isn’t a Pikachu whose canon name is Jean Luc Pikachu. pic.twitter.com/hQoVQ4AKaf — Glenn Blandzig (@SwedishMusk) November 14, 2018

You know, like Jean Luc Piccard? The captain of the USS Enterprise-D? Does that ring a bell?

As you can see above, Pokemon really did make the covert Star Trek reference back in The Electric Tale of Pikachu. The creature was introduced after Ash Ketchum defeated Brock at the Pewter Gym. The win puts the trainer in a good mood, prompting Misty to tease him a bit. It was there the girl asked Ash if he had named his Pikachu… and it turns out he named his buddy Jean Luc.

Of course, the name doesn’t stick, but the panel itself is a clear nod. Jean Luc Pikachu is seen looking plenty happy, and he’s even given a badge which resembles the Starfleet logo. Also, Pikachu’s gold coloring would fit him right in with anyone on the Command track, giving him the chance to rub tail with guys like Piccard.

