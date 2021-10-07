Pokemon Evolutions Drops Episode 3: Watch

Pokemon Evolutions is back with a new episode, and fans are ready to see its take on the Kalos region. From Galar to Alola, the miniseries has impressed netizens so far, and “The Visionary” promised to the same with its take on Lysandre. And now, the episode is live for all to see!

As you can see check out below, the third episode of Pokemon Evolutions is dedicated to Kalos and one of its gnarliest villains. Lysandre comes to the screen in this Pokemon X and Y adaptation at his adventure’s end. The crazed leader of Team Flare takes on his final battle in this episode, and it goes much the way fans will remember.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Lysandre fights our unnamed hero, his Mega Evolved Gyarados takes on Xerneas. Of course, that is not the best of ideas given the monster’s weakness to fairy types, and he is reminded as such. Gyarados is one-shotted in battle, but Lysandre refuses to give up so easily. The man decides to finish his pursuit of eternal beauty. While our heroes run away, Lysandre chooses to sacrifice himself and Team Flare by blasting his weapon and burying HQ underneath tons of rubble.

This gorgeous episode has more to villains than any before it, and the juxtaposition shines. Lysandre might have been misanthropic until the end, but he did begin his journey with the best of intentions. This is made all the more clear with Pokemon Evolutions, so fans of Pokemon X and Y will find this episode to be a must-watch.

Want to know more about this episode of Pokemon Evolutions? You can check out its full synopsis here: “When chasing your dream, do you give up when everyone tells you it’s wrong? Should you listen? Or do you continue to follow your vision, even if it puts all of Kalos at risk? For Lysandre, that’s never been a question…”

What do you make of this third episode? Are you enjoying Pokemon Evolutions so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.