Pokemon loves nothing more than a good anime, and the franchise has put out plenty of projects to prove as much. Outside of its mainline series, the Pokemon IP has welcomed a slew of mini-series which have expanded the universe as we know it. Now, it seems another of those shows is coming to life, and Pokemon Evolutions has released its first trailer for fans.

Not long ago, The Pokemon Company posted the trailer for Pokemon Evolutions as a surprise for fans. The clip, which can be found below, gives fans just a taste of what this mini=series will hold. In the same vein at Pokemon Generations years back, this new series will follow trainers through various regions as they explore timeless adventures worthy of the history books.

"An original anime titled Pokemon Evolutions will commemorate Pokemon's 25th anniversary [this year] and be released on Youtube," the trailer's caption reads. "Its story spans eight episodes and is set in each region that has appeared in Pokemon so far!"

According to The Pokemon Company, this new series will debut shortly. The first episode is slated for Thursday, September 9th in Japan at 11:00 PM, so fans stateside will be able to enjoy. Fans are hoping the special series gets its own English dub similar to Pokemon: Twilight Wings, but even subtitles would be just fine.

As for what this show will focus on, each region will be different. The trailer focuses mostly on the Galar region as Hop and Leon are shown battling Eternatus as they do in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Other regions will hone in on their local leaders, so we're keeping our fingers crossed for favorites like Cynthia!

