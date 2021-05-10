Pokemon Fans Vote for Favorite Heroine in New Popularity Poll

✖

Pokemon fans have cast their vote for their favorite heroine in a new popularity poll! Pokemon's anime franchise has lasted for quite a long time, and while Ash himself has stayed relatively the same, he's gone through all sorts of regions with all sorts of different companions throughout the years. Each new era of the anime introduces a new set of companions for Ash to travel with alongside a new region of the series stemming from the original games, and this means that fans have come to pick their own favorites from those companions.

A popularity poll for the heroines in the series recently wrapped in Japan, and fans had cast their vote for their favorite. The top two choices probably won't be a surprise to long time fans of the anime, but the final rankings (as spotted and shated by @AshandSerena on Twitter) certainly stir up an interesting debate about which one was truly the best over the years.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

The top ten rankings for the favorite Pokemon heroine popularity poll break down as such:

Serena Dawn Misty Lillie May Koharu (Chloe in Pokemon Journeys: The Series) Lana Iris Mallow Bonnie

While some of the companions have made their way back to the series with the newest iteration, Pokemon Journeys: The Series, fans especially want to see Serena (from Pokemon the Series: X and Y) or Dawn (Pokemon the Series: Diamond and Pearl) make a return in a future episode. It's not completely out of the realm of possibility either as the newest episode airing in Japan officially brought Iris (who's ranked among the lowest according to fans who voted in this poll) back to the anime for a big reunion with Ash.

The two of them went right back to their old rhythm despite how far each of them have come over the years, and after seeing that it does spark the question of how the new Ash would respond to seeing Serena again in the future as their time together seemed to mark the closest Ash has ever really been with one of his travel buddies. It's also probably why she's still so popular.

But what do you think? Who's your favorite main heroine from the Pokemon anime? Which of the other companions do you rank highly on your list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!