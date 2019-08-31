GameStop Conference Teases Upcoming Pokemon Funko Figures

Gamestop may be facing some tough times, but that isn’t stopping the company from unloading some newly minted Funko Pop Figurines in the near future that are focusing on some of the most popular franchises around. At a recent convention, the company unveiled that they plan on creating Funko figures for the Marvel properties Black Widow, The Eternals, and The Fantastic Four respectively. Of course, they also announced that Gamestop will be hitting the well that is Pokemon once again to dive into the ever expanding roster of pocket monsters.

Twitter User DisFunko shared the announcement from the convention, clearly showing that Gamestop is trying to pull out all the stops and expand on its current exclusives by creating Funkos for some of the biggest properties in the world:

Funko reveals a few licenses at the GameStop conference! Several Pokémon Pops could be releasing next year.

Of course, much like other properties, Funkos have been made for Pokemon, but not as many as you’d think. As of this moment, the most readily available of these figures are some of the more well known pocket monsters that are the most popular among fans and part of the Generation One roster. These Funko monsters include Pikachu, Charmader, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur to name a few. With over 800 Pokemon currently in existence, they certainly won’t have a problem finding monsters to make into Funko figurines.

No exact release date has been given for these exclusive Funkos, but we’ll be sure to let you know once it’s out there!

