Pokemon Horizons Reveals Nemona's Voice Actor

Pokemon Horizons might have bid a fond farewell to Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu, but Liko and Roy are finding that they have plenty on their plates with the latest anime season. While the television series has introduced plenty of new characters in its first episodes, the anime is also taking the opportunity to bring characters from the games to the anime adaptation. First appearing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Nemona is slated to arrive in the anime series in its next episode and the franchise has revealed who will be voicing the trainer.

Nemona might have been the rival of the player in Nintendo's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but her personality was far different from many of the rivals that had come before her. Gary Oak for example retains the title of the first Pokemon rival, making the leap from the original games to the anime, and remaining quite a thorn in the side of Ash Ketchum for a chunk of his journey. Nemona on the other hand was bubbly and friendly in the latest game entries of the franchise, which will most likely translate to the anime when she arrives in Pokemon Horizons episode 10.

Pokemon: The Voice of Nemona

Nemona's voice actor has been revealed as Eri Kitamura, who has had quite a career in the anime industry. Anime fans might know Eri best for her role in My Hero Academia, playing the part of the acid-slinging member of Class 1-A, Mina Ashido. Kitamura has also had roles in anime franchises including Blue Exorcist, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, and Fairy Tail to name a few. Eri also plays the role of Juri in the Street FIghter franchise, with the latest installment hitting consoles and PC this week.

Another trainer from the games will also be making an appearance in Brassius, the Gym Leader of Artazon. Played by Kazuya Nakai, who plays Zoro in the One Piece series, Pokemon Horizons is definitely taking the opportunity to bring some major players from the recent video games into the anime. As the Paldea region is set to play a significant role for Liko and Roy, it will be interesting to see what other trainers, old and new, will make an appearance.

Are you hyped for Nemona's anime debut? How have you felt about Liko and Roy's journey so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.

Via Official Pokemon Twitter