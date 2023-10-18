Pokemon: Paldean Winds Episode 2 Released

Pokemon: Paldean Winds is a brand new miniseries showing off more of the Paldea region from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video games, and now fans have gotten another look into this series with Episode 2! As part of a new slate of projects for the Pokemon franchise this year, there have been two anime miniseries kicking off their run. The first was a fully CG animated series highlighting the Pokemon Trading Card Game, Pokemon: Path to the Peak, and the second is a more traditional 2D animated series from WIT Studio showing off a new story with three new characters.

Pokemon: Paldean Winds kicked off its run earlier this Fall with the first episode introducing fans to the first of its main characters, Ohara, and the second is introducing the next character Aliquis with their partner Pokemon Meowscarada. Showing off more of Nemona in action as well, Pokemon: Paldean Winds is setting the stage for some big episodes to come with this new miniseries in the weeks to come. You can check out the newest episode of Pokemon: Paldean Winds below.

What to Know for Pokemon: Paldean Winds Episode 2

Pokemon: Paldean Winds is the second of the four planned episodes for the new web miniseries, and Pokemon: Paldean Winds Episode 2 features the second of the main characters, Aliquis. The episode is teased as such, "Despite Aliquis and Meowscarada winning battle after battle, there's one Trainer they can't seem to beat: Nemona. After consulting his older brother, Aliquis is advised to stop using a Pokémon after it loses a match. What will he do? Can Aliquis and Meowscarada find the strength within themselves to take on Nemona? Find out in Episode 2 of Pokémon: Paldean Winds!"

Produced by WIT Studio, the studio behind the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, Ranking of Kings, and the previous Pokemon web anime series, Pokemon: Hisuian Snow, The Pokemon Company teased Pokemon: Paldean Winds as such with its initial announcement, "The Pokémon Company International announced a new animated web series titled Pokémon: Paldean Winds, which brings the Paldea region to life in an all-new way. This limited original series follows three academy students—Ohara, Aliquis, and Hohma—on their journey of growth and learning while attending school."

