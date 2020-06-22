Pokemon Journeys Catches Fans by Surprise with Korrina vs Ash Rematch

Pokemon Journeys has done a lot in the time it has been around, and it came out of its recent hiatus swinging. Not even a two-month delay could keep the showdown as Ash Ketchum came back to TVs earlier this month. In fact, a new episode of Pokemon Journeys went live this weekend that brought back Korrina, and fans have a whole lot to say about the duo's destined rematch.

You can find a slew of those reactions in the slides below, and there are more to find online. Ash and Korrina took over the Pokemon fandom when the anime brought back the heroine after being away for years. After all, Korrina got her start in the X & Y anime, and her first fight against Ash remains a favorite with fans.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Now, Pokemon Journeys has given the pair a new chance to fight, and the rematch was impressive. The two trainers are looking to become the new World Pokemon Champion which means defeating Leon. The reigning champion will be hard to battle as the competition to challenge him is nuts. That is what prompted Korrina and Ash to fight their very best, and fans were stunned when Korrina lost the battle.

Yes, that is right! The heroine lost the fight as Ash pulled the fight around. Despite an early loss with Gengar, Ash was able to take out Lucario with his newly caught Dragonite. Pokemon fans were blown away by the last-minute win, and they are hoping Korrina pops up again in this anime before Ash gets to fight Leon.

What did you think of this awaited rematch? Are you glad about how it ended up? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!