Pokemon Journeys Catches Fans by Surprise with Korrina vs Ash Rematch
Pokemon Journeys has done a lot in the time it has been around, and it came out of its recent hiatus swinging. Not even a two-month delay could keep the showdown as Ash Ketchum came back to TVs earlier this month. In fact, a new episode of Pokemon Journeys went live this weekend that brought back Korrina, and fans have a whole lot to say about the duo's destined rematch.
You can find a slew of those reactions in the slides below, and there are more to find online. Ash and Korrina took over the Pokemon fandom when the anime brought back the heroine after being away for years. After all, Korrina got her start in the X & Y anime, and her first fight against Ash remains a favorite with fans.
Now, Pokemon Journeys has given the pair a new chance to fight, and the rematch was impressive. The two trainers are looking to become the new World Pokemon Champion which means defeating Leon. The reigning champion will be hard to battle as the competition to challenge him is nuts. That is what prompted Korrina and Ash to fight their very best, and fans were stunned when Korrina lost the battle.
Yes, that is right! The heroine lost the fight as Ash pulled the fight around. Despite an early loss with Gengar, Ash was able to take out Lucario with his newly caught Dragonite. Pokemon fans were blown away by the last-minute win, and they are hoping Korrina pops up again in this anime before Ash gets to fight Leon.
What did you think of this awaited rematch? Are you glad about how it ended up?
Bring Her Back!
I’d be very surprised if that’s the last we see of Korrina... there’s definitely a story here. Felt great to see Ash battling with so much passion again, and it was a very enjoyable episode overall. The ending seems to suggest there’s more to come... and I hope there is! #anipoke pic.twitter.com/SKeTubNsQp— Anipoke Hub 🏆🔥 #ThankYouAnipoke (@AnipokeHub) June 21, 2020
Dragonite FTW
I’m happy Dragonite won against Korrina. It’s a shame Gengar got done dirty like that, despite merking against TR and Visquez. Just hope it doesn’t follow what happened to Torterra and that it doesn’t fall behind #Anipoke— Raf 🔥 (@ThePokeRaf) June 21, 2020
The Cutest Introduction
Korrina acknowledging Ash's Riolu and Riolou reacting to her Lucario is so adorable #anipoke pic.twitter.com/pGhdik9Suo— ChikoritaCheezits (@ChikoritaCheez) June 21, 2020
We Approve
i'm pretty sure that Korrina will come back eventually in the future to help Ash/Satoshi to train Riolu #anipoke pic.twitter.com/qk2M4O03HW— PM 2019 🛡 (@animepkmn2) June 21, 2020
Dragonite, Roll Out!
I’m back after watching the episode. I thought it was great! The first half was ok. I enjoyed Ash and Korrina’s interactions, but the pacing was eh and we could’ve done without Go’s parts lol. Now the 2nd half with Ash and Korrina’s battle was amazing! Dragonite showed out😤 8/10 pic.twitter.com/ssMJVUng4E— Almighty Piccolo😤🥶 (@RewindStraight) June 21, 2020
On the Otherhand
Personally I believe Korrina Should have won the battle, I loved the battle a lot and I know I haven’t said much about today’s episode but you will see my full opinion in the upcoming review #anipoke pic.twitter.com/lTCIIHwkaa— treman1 (@treman1_alola) June 22, 2020
We Needed More
A tough opponent for sure! I’m gals we got to see her grandfather again, and when he mentioned Satoshi I loved Go’s reaction. Speaking of Go, he caught a lot of Pokémon lol. It was an interesting episode, but it’s a shame that it was only 1 episode. IMO it should’ve been 2.— Anipoke ⭐️ | SwSh ⚔️🛡 (@AnipokeCentral) June 21, 2020
